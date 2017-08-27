Former Ironman Dean Mercer Dead After Car Crash On Gold Coast

Two-time ironman champion Dean Mercer has died in hospital after a car crash on the Gold Coast on Monday.

Mercer crashed his car into a fence in the suburb of Mermaid Waters around 7am. He is believed to have suffered a medical episode while driving, which led to the accident.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported paramedics worked to stabilise Mercer for around an hour, before he was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He later died in hospital.

UPDATE: A driver is in a critical condition after a crash in Mermaid Waters. Police still on scene @9NewsGoldCoast @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/BD2AH4Mje9 August 27, 2017

Mercer won two national ironman titles, in 1989 and 1995. His brother, Darren, was also a champion ironman who won the national ironman titles in 1996 and 1997. Dean's daughter, Jordan Mercer, is also a rising star in the sport, having won the national ironwoman title in 2016.

More to come.