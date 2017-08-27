German Woman Dies From Injuries 10 days After Barcelona Attack

BARCELONA (Reuters) - A 51-year-old German woman died on Sunday 10 days after she was injured in a militant van attack in Barcelona, authorities said, bringing the total death toll from this month's twin assaults in Spain to 16.

She was left in a critical condition when a militant drove the rented vehicle into crowds in Barcelona's famous Las Ramblas boulevard on Aug. 17.

That attack has now killed 14 people, and two others died during the driver's getaway and in a separate car and knife assault in the Catalan coastal resort of Cambrils.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people marched in Barcelona in a show of unity, many chanting 'I am not afraid'.

(Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Andrew Heavens)