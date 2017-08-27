MTV VMAs 2017: Red Carpet Highlights

Welcome back to the biggest show of the year that features 900 performances and maybe three awards -- the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
This year the awards are being hosted by controversial pop diva Katy Perry, and there's drama in the waters with Taylor Swift's recent release of her new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do'. Will the two perform together and heal the world? Will Taylor show up in a giant snake outfit? There's only one way to find out.
Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet.
Katy Perry
Lorde
Demi Lovato
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran
Paris Jackson
DJ Khaled Asahd Khaled
Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE
Lil Yachty
Noah Cyrus
Vanessa Hudgens
Kendrick Lamar
Mel B and Heidi Klum
Millie Bobby Brown
Pink
Kesha
Nicki Minaj
Hailee Steinfeld
Fifth Harmony
Alessandra Ambrosio
Olivia Munn