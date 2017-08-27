All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT

    MTV VMAs 2017: Red Carpet Highlights

    The best, the worst and everything in between.

    28/08/2017 10:12 AM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Getty Images

    Welcome back to the biggest show of the year that features 900 performances and maybe three awards -- the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

    This year the awards are being hosted by controversial pop diva Katy Perry, and there's drama in the waters with Taylor Swift's recent release of her new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do'. Will the two perform together and heal the world? Will Taylor show up in a giant snake outfit? There's only one way to find out.

    Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet.

    Katy Perry

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

    Lorde

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Demi Lovato

    David Crotty via Getty Images

    Cardi B

    David Crotty via Getty Images

    Shawn Mendes

    John Shearer via Getty Images

    Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran

    Getty Images

    Paris Jackson

    Getty Images for MTV

    DJ Khaled Asahd Khaled

    Christopher Polk via Getty Images

    Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    Lil Yachty

    FilmMagic

    Noah Cyrus

    WireImage

    Vanessa Hudgens

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Kendrick Lamar

    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    Mel B and Heidi Klum

    Christopher Polk via Getty Images

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Rich Fury via Getty Images

    Pink

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

    Kesha

    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Nicki Minaj

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

    Fifth Harmony

    Christopher Polk via Getty Images

    Alessandra Ambrosio

    Rich Fury via Getty Images

    Olivia Munn

    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

