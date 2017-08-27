MTV VMAs 2017: Red Carpet Highlights

Welcome back to the biggest show of the year that features 900 performances and maybe three awards -- the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

This year the awards are being hosted by controversial pop diva Katy Perry, and there's drama in the waters with Taylor Swift's recent release of her new single, 'Look What You Made Me Do'. Will the two perform together and heal the world? Will Taylor show up in a giant snake outfit? There's only one way to find out.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Katy Perry

Lorde

Demi Lovato

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Jennie Pegouskie and Ed Sheeran

Paris Jackson

DJ Khaled Asahd Khaled

Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE

Lil Yachty

Noah Cyrus

Vanessa Hudgens

Kendrick Lamar

Mel B and Heidi Klum

Millie Bobby Brown

Pink

Kesha

Nicki Minaj

Hailee Steinfeld

Fifth Harmony

Alessandra Ambrosio

Olivia Munn