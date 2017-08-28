Australia Are Crumbling In The First Test Against Bangladesh

The last time the Australian cricket team played a Test in Bangladesh, Jason 'Dizzy' Gillespie scored a double ton. It was a beautiful, improbable and joyous moment, but 11 years on things couldn't be more different.

In fact, Australia are crumbling on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka. Not long after the lunch break the Aussies were 7 for 125, trailing Bangladesh by by 131 runs, and things definitely weren't looking up.

That's lunch on day two. Two big wickets before the break for the hosts. Maxwell 8* and Wade 5*.



Scores: https://t.co/pZR57wcCoh #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/aJXSpxTAms — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 28, 2017

In what looked like a picture of hope on day one, Nathan Lyon reached a career total of 250 wickets and seemed to have set the Aussies up positively for a strong first innings. After surpassing Richie Benaud's tally of 248, Lyon is now Australia's second-highest spin wicket-taker, behind Shane Warne.

Bangladesh finished its first innings with a total of 260 and Australia were going strong, until opener David Warner, Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Lyon all fell for a collective nine runs before stumps on Sunday. And the situation hasn't improved since then.

At 3 for 18 at the start of day two on Monday, it looked like Steve Smith was going to have to salvage Australia's efforts, as he's done on so many occasions before, until he also fell for just eight runs.

That left Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb to try and pick up the pieces of Australia's first innings -- and with a partnership of 69 between them, it looked like they were turning things around. But they, too, fell to a strong Bangladeshi attack.

Out. Wade is trapped in front and opts not to review. Mehedi strikes. Gone for 5. Australia in real trouble at 7-124 #BANvAUS — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 28, 2017

And things only went from bad to worse after the lunch break. Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade resumed Australia's struggling efforts, however a 90km/h rocket delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz saw Wade fall for 5 just minutes after returning to the pitch.

Seven overs later Maxwell also fell for just 23 runs after coming a little too far forward, misjudging a ball from Shakib Al Hasan and getting stumped by the Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, leaving the Aussies eight wickets down.

Agar (10* off 52) and Cummins (24* off 69) digging in here for the Aussies.



The tourists trail by 80 runs: https://t.co/pZR57wcCoh #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/ThOoHoeCpe — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 28, 2017

Tail-end bowlers Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins were then left in the centre. Despite some near-miss moments, a dropped catch and a successful Australian review on a possible leg-before-wicket (LBW) decision, the pair scored the second-highest partnership of Australia's first innings as the visitors struggled closer to the close of play.

Agar and Cummins went into the tea break on 22* and 25* respectively before the match was delayed by rain.

Australia are currently 8 for 193 at the tea break, trailing Bangladesh by 67 runs. Check back here for updates as the first Test at Dhaka unfolds.