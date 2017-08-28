TOKYO/SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile early on Tuesday from near Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan's Hokkaido.

The Japanese government's J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. time (2106 GMT).

South Korea's military said the projectile was fired from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang just before 6 a.m. (2100 GMT Monday).

The ballistic missile flew about 2,700 km (1,677 miles) and reached an altitude of about 550 km, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staffs said that it and the U.S. military are analysing more information.

North Korea has launched a missile that flew over Japan, the Pentagon confirmed https://t.co/42Yn8ORWWb pic.twitter.com/Z1lexHTsiL — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2017

The last North Korean projectile to fly over Japan was in 2009. The United States, Japan and South Korea considered that launch to have been a ballistic missile test while North Korea said it was a rocket carrying a communications satellite into orbit.

Tensions had eased between North Korea and the United States after weeks of threats.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government had protested the move in the strongest terms.

"It is an unprecedented, serious and grave threat to our nation," Suga told a briefing.

Suga said the launch was a clear violation of United Nations resolutions and Japan will work closely with the United States, South Korea and other concerned nations on a response, he said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong spoke to ABC's AM as news of the missile broke.

"If what you have said is correct, it is a highly provocative, unlawful action by North Korea and again demonstrating that they are a threat to regional peace, regional stability and in fact global peace and stability."

(Reporting by Jack Kim in Seoul and William Mallard in Tokyo, editing by G Crosse and Grant McCool)