We all find excuses to not cook healthy food: it's too hard, it takes too long, I need to get off the couch, it doesn't freeze well, yada, yada, yada.
Well, we can't justify our
reasons laziness anymore: these seven healthy recipes are easy to make, delicious and perfect for freezing, so you have your meals all ready go.
That means, when you need lunch or dinner, just bung it in the microwave for a few minutes and enjoy. Quick, nutritious and tasty.
1. Creamy chicken pesto penne with broccoli
From Foodie Crush.
This pesto penne with flavourful chicken, broccoli and capsicum is packed with herby, creamy flavour, without a drop of cream in sight. To make this dish super healthy, use wholemeal or spelt pasta instead of white.
2. Coconut red curry with chickpeas
From Minimalist Baker.
This delicious and satisfying curry is packed with chickpeas, veggies, herbs and spices. It's super simple and quick to make -- requiring just one pot and 30 minutes to prepare. The recipe is also versatile, so use whatever veggies you have in your crisper.
3. Spinach artichoke lasagna
From Cookie and Kate.
Lasagna isn't just comforting and nourishing, it's freezer-friendly too. This healthy vegetarian lasagna includes lots of fresh spinach, jarred artichokes, low-fat cottage cheese, wholemeal lasagna noodles and the simplest homemade tomato sauce.
4. Slow cooker chicken fajita chilli con carne
From Foodie Crush.
This hearty, slow-cooked chilli con carne is full of shredded chicken, beans and capsicum, and is extra delicious served with chopped avocado and pickled jalapeños.
5. One-pot Moroccan chicken stew
From A Saucy Kitchen.
If you love Moroccan flavours, try this stew with chicken, Moroccan spices, chopped tomatoes, ginger and veggies. Portion into containers with brown rice, and you're set.
6. 30-minute quinoa enchilada skillet
From Jessica in the Kitchen.
This entire quinoa skillet dish is ready in 30 minutes, all in one pot. Packed with sweet potato, quinoa, Mexican spices, black beans and corn, this is a healthy and flavour-packed dish perfect for freezing.
7. Healthy banana bread
From Cookie and Kate.
Need a freezer-friendly breakfast option? This healthy banana bread with cinnamon and wholemeal flour will do the trick. Simply bake a loaf, cut into slices and freeze between layers of baking paper. All you need to do is toast or microwave a slice or two for brekkie.