We all find excuses to not cook healthy food: it's too hard, it takes too long, I need to get off the couch, it doesn't freeze well, yada, yada, yada.

Well, we can't justify our reasons laziness anymore: these seven healthy recipes are easy to make, delicious and perfect for freezing, so you have your meals all ready go.

That means, when you need lunch or dinner, just bung it in the microwave for a few minutes and enjoy. Quick, nutritious and tasty.

1. Creamy chicken pesto penne with broccoli

From Foodie Crush.

This pesto penne with flavourful chicken, broccoli and capsicum is packed with herby, creamy flavour, without a drop of cream in sight. To make this dish super healthy, use wholemeal or spelt pasta instead of white.

Here's the recipe.

2. Coconut red curry with chickpeas

From Minimalist Baker.

This delicious and satisfying curry is packed with chickpeas, veggies, herbs and spices. It's super simple and quick to make -- requiring just one pot and 30 minutes to prepare. The recipe is also versatile, so use whatever veggies you have in your crisper.

Get the recipe.

3. Spinach artichoke lasagna

From Cookie and Kate.

Lasagna isn't just comforting and nourishing, it's freezer-friendly too. This healthy vegetarian lasagna includes lots of fresh spinach, jarred artichokes, low-fat cottage cheese, wholemeal lasagna noodles and the simplest homemade tomato sauce.

Here's the recipe.

4. Slow cooker chicken fajita chilli con carne

From Foodie Crush.

This hearty, slow-cooked chilli con carne is full of shredded chicken, beans and capsicum, and is extra delicious served with chopped avocado and pickled jalapeños.

Get the recipe.

5. One-pot Moroccan chicken stew

From A Saucy Kitchen.

If you love Moroccan flavours, try this stew with chicken, Moroccan spices, chopped tomatoes, ginger and veggies. Portion into containers with brown rice, and you're set.

Here's the recipe.

6. 30-minute quinoa enchilada skillet

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

This entire quinoa skillet dish is ready in 30 minutes, all in one pot. Packed with sweet potato, quinoa, Mexican spices, black beans and corn, this is a healthy and flavour-packed dish perfect for freezing.

Get the recipe.

7. Healthy banana bread

From Cookie and Kate.

Need a freezer-friendly breakfast option? This healthy banana bread with cinnamon and wholemeal flour will do the trick. Simply bake a loaf, cut into slices and freeze between layers of baking paper. All you need to do is toast or microwave a slice or two for brekkie.

Here's the recipe.