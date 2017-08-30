Bangladesh's PM Is The Happiest Woman In The World Right Now

Bangladesh made history in the first Test at Dhaka by beating Australia for the first time ever on Wednesday and no one was happier about it than the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Like Australia's most notably sports-mad politicians (think John Howard and Bob Hawke) who have a knack for being at the right sporting place at just the right time, Hasina watched on from the stands as Bangladesh celebrated the greatest ever cricket triumph in what is the world's eighth most populous nation.

So, who exactly is this Sheikh Hasina?

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister is currently in her third term after being elected in an unopposed vote back in 2014 and leadership runs in her family -- her father, Skeikh Mujibur Rahman, was also the country's first President.

As leader of the Bangladesh Awami League political party, she comes from the left of politics and was named number 36 of Forbes' 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women' list for 2016.

Like leaders all around the world, Hasina has her critics but, with all that aside, she seems to know what's good for her country -- even once saying a Bangladeshi cricket victory over Pakistan was the greatest day in the country's history since its liberation in 1971.

When B'Desh beat Pak in 1999 Sheikh Hasina said it was the greatest day since Liberation. Beating the Aussies in a Test is even greater! — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 30, 2017

And it's for that exact reason that her followers really, really love her when it comes to the game.

Bangladesh knew that a win over Aus would change Bangladesh's demography in World hence Sheikh Hasina too available in stadium #AUSvBAN — Mohit Gulati (@desimojito) August 30, 2017

That cheerful celebration by @sheikhhasina accounts exactly what this win means for Bangladesh #BANvAUS — Mayank (@MayankMohanti) August 30, 2017

And if that's not enough to make you crack a smile in the same way she did when Bangladesh took the win, we're not quite sure what will.