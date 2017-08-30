Australia In Big Trouble Against Bangladesh Despite David Warner Century

Hope you've got some fingernails to chew, because the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh at Dhaka is getting seriously tense now. Australia is now 7/195, still 70 runs in arrears.

Earlier on Wednesday, David Warner notched his 19th Test century in just 64 Tests -- and potentially one of his most important -- as Australia looked like they might be heading for a tough victory.

Alas, shortly after reaching the milestone, the Australian vice-captain was out LBW to Shakib Al Hasan for 112. Captain Steve Smith followed just four overs later for 37, and Australia's chase was officially in trouble. So was Australia's record of never having lost a Test to the hosts.

Australia was set 265 for victory late on Tuesday, and started poorly with the loss of Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja for single-figure scores. But Warner, and to a lesser extent captain Steve Smith, set Australia on track to avoid its first ever Test loss to Bangladesh.

Warner had scored 70 percent of his side's runs when he reached his century. Not that the left-handed opener had been especially cavalier. Controlled aggression is perhaps the best description of an innings which emphasised just how mature the 31-year old has become as a cricketer in recent times.

It was also a rare century in the fourth century in a Test in Asia, as this shows:

Australians with a 4th inns Test century in Asia:



Simpson v Pak, 1964

Taylor v Ind, 1998

Ponting v Ban, 2006

Warner v Ban, 2017 #BANvAUS — Martin Smith (@martinsmith9994) 30 de agosto de 2017

Australia required 106 when Warner departed. They still needed 95 when Smith was out. Peter Handscomb followed soon afterwards for 15 with 78 runs still required. Matthew Wade was next to go, also trapped LBW.

The run chase was in the hands of Glen Maxwell and the bowlers when Ashton Agar went for just 2, unable to repeat his first innings heroics when he made 41 not out.

What happens next may decide not just this match, but indeed the entire Ashes summer ahead. Smith and Warner are world class players who can score against any opposition -- but two men do not make a batting order.

This is a golden opportunity for the middle and lower order men to prove their worth in a high pressure situation -- and to generate the self-confidence that they're capable of escape acts against England.

We'll update this story as the match continues.