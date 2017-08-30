A 41-year-old man involved in a shocking road rage incident on the New South Wales (NSW) Central Coast in July has pleaded not guilty to assault charges on Wednesday.

Clint Matthew Pollard appeared in Wyong Local Court facing charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he was caught on camera hitting Newcastle mother Bianca Sams during a road rage incident that occurred on the Pacific Highway near Lake Munmorah.

Dashcam footage of the incident, posted to Facebook by witness Dwayne Pillidge, shows Pollard approaching Sams beside a Ford XL-model ute and appearing to punch her in the face, then walking away. Sams is then seen clutching her head while she enters the passenger seat of the car.

Police also charged the mother with malicious damage offences in July after it was later revealed the 21-year-old was intentionally risking safety by throwing objects at Pollard's vehicle. Further to that, a third woman, 23, who police allege was the driver of the pictured ute, was also charged in connection to the incident for driving in a manner dangerous to the public, malicious damage, not complying with Precision 'P-plate' licence conditions and driving with an unrestrained passenger.

A NSW Police spokesperson told HuffPost Australia at the time that authorities alleged the woman remained in the vehicle while stopped at the intersection at the time Pollard assaulted Sams.

At the time of the assault, Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command duty officer, Chief Inspector Col Lott said Pollard's actions were unacceptable and urged anyone who may be in a similar situation to contact police.

"Obviously with any video footage we're only getting a snapshot of the whole incident... It depicts a male walking up to a female and punching her in the face. Assault of any sort is unacceptable, especially assault to a female," he said.

Sams is expected to also appear at Wyong Local Court in September.