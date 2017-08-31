All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Our Favourite Affordable Artists We Discovered On Instagram

    If you're sick of stock standard prints from IKEA.

    01/09/2017 10:50 AM AEST | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Not so long ago art was one of those things reserved only for the rich and fancy, with the rest of us normals left with posters or one of five stock-standard prints from IKEA.

    Though thanks to Instagram, like many things, art is now accessible to the masses. It's also a great way for emerging creatives to get their work out there.

    Sure, we're not talking about bagging a Monet for $200, but if you want something unique to adorn your walls and help support an up-and-comer, check out these creative accounts.

    Caroline Walls

    Aussie artist Walls is based in Melbourne but has lived in both London and NYC. Walls worked as a designer and art director for luxury lifestyle brands for a decade years before moving into art-making full-time. Her works around the female form are all about fluidity, shapes and movement.

    seftonsegedin

    Tash Sefton and Hayley Segedi are Sydney based sisters creating original art as a side gig. Tash is one half of fashion duo They All Hate Us. Segedi is a landscape architect and project manager. Originally working with private clients on commission pieces, they have since developed their works into a larger range which is now available for purchase.

    A post shared by sefton&segedin (@seftonsegedin) on

    A post shared by sefton&segedin (@seftonsegedin) on

    A post shared by sefton&segedin (@seftonsegedin) on

    mirandalorikeet

    Miranda Lorikeet is a Sydney based artist who uses a combination of drawing and Microsoft Paint (RIP) to draw women and also create designs. Her works are available to buy through Society6.

    Sarah Kelk

    Sarah Kelk is a Melbourne based artist who founded the online store and brand, Hello Polly. Her works are colourful, abstract and uplifting.

    A post shared by Sarah Kelk (@sarah_kelk) on

    A post shared by Sarah Kelk (@sarah_kelk) on

    A post shared by Sarah Kelk (@sarah_kelk) on

    Minna Gilligan

    Minna Gilligan is also based in Melbourne and is one of Australia's most highly sought after young artists. At the age of 25 has already had her work exhibited at the National Gallery of Australia, National Gallery of Victoria and Heide Museum of Modern Art. Not bad.

    A post shared by Minna Gilligan (@minnagilligan) on

    A post shared by Minna Gilligan (@minnagilligan) on

    A post shared by Minna Gilligan (@minnagilligan) on

    MORE:artArts and Entertainmenthomeinstagramsocial mediaStyle

    More On This Topic