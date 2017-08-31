Our Favourite Affordable Artists We Discovered On Instagram

Not so long ago art was one of those things reserved only for the rich and fancy, with the rest of us normals left with posters or one of five stock-standard prints from IKEA.

Though thanks to Instagram, like many things, art is now accessible to the masses. It's also a great way for emerging creatives to get their work out there.

Sure, we're not talking about bagging a Monet for $200, but if you want something unique to adorn your walls and help support an up-and-comer, check out these creative accounts.

Aussie artist Walls is based in Melbourne but has lived in both London and NYC. Walls worked as a designer and art director for luxury lifestyle brands for a decade years before moving into art-making full-time. Her works around the female form are all about fluidity, shapes and movement.

Tash Sefton and Hayley Segedi are Sydney based sisters creating original art as a side gig. Tash is one half of fashion duo They All Hate Us. Segedi is a landscape architect and project manager. Originally working with private clients on commission pieces, they have since developed their works into a larger range which is now available for purchase.

Miranda Lorikeet is a Sydney based artist who uses a combination of drawing and Microsoft Paint (RIP) to draw women and also create designs. Her works are available to buy through Society6.

Sarah Kelk is a Melbourne based artist who founded the online store and brand, Hello Polly. Her works are colourful, abstract and uplifting.

Minna Gilligan is also based in Melbourne and is one of Australia's most highly sought after young artists. At the age of 25 has already had her work exhibited at the National Gallery of Australia, National Gallery of Victoria and Heide Museum of Modern Art. Not bad.

