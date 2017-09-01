All Sections
    • NEWS

    Four People Rushed To Hospital After Sydney Car Smash

    Police are investigating.

    02/09/2017 8:01 AM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Getty Images
    Police are on the scene of a serious car smash in Sydney.

    Four people have been rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Sydney.

    Police said a Toyota Tarago and a Kia Rio collided before the Toyota smashed into a tree at Alexandria, about 1.30am Saturday.

    The driver and seven passengers were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, police said.

    Four passengers were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    One person suffered a fractured arm and chest injuries, Channel Nine reports.

    Police are investigating the crash and are looking at whether speed was factor.

