Four People Rushed To Hospital After Sydney Car Smash

Police are on the scene of a serious car smash in Sydney.

Four people have been rushed to hospital after a two-car crash in Sydney.

Police said a Toyota Tarago and a Kia Rio collided before the Toyota smashed into a tree at Alexandria, about 1.30am Saturday.

The driver and seven passengers were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, police said.

Four passengers were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person suffered a fractured arm and chest injuries, Channel Nine reports.

Police are investigating the crash and are looking at whether speed was factor.