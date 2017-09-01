A Sydney woman who suffered a heart attack during what's believed to have been a botched breast augmentation surgery an inner-Sydney beauty salon has died.

Police said the 35-year-old woman died in hospital on Friday, days after suffering a heart attack during a botched breast implant surgery on Thursday.

Paramedics treated the woman before rushing her to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where she remained in a critical condition until her death on Friday.

Detectives have charged a 33-year-old woman with reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger life.

A 35 yo woman has died after suffering a heart attack during a procedure at an inner-Sydney beauty salon yesterday. #news — Helen Tzarimas (@Tzarimas) September 1, 2017

Police allege the 33-year-old "allegedly performed a medical procedure" on the 35-year-old, understood to have been a botched breast surgery.

It is understood the clinic in question was the Medi Beauty Company, located inside the Central Park Mall at Broadway and Carlton Street.

The company's website says it offers "a state-of-the-art beauty service based on the latest medical technologies".

Inquiries are continuing with a view to further legal action being considered.