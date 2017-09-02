All Sections
    • NEWS

    Chinese Restaurant Explosion: Two People Rushed To Hospital

    The victims were badly burnt.

    03/09/2017 8:00 AM AEST | Updated 36 minutes ago
    Getty Images
    Two people have been hospitalised after an explosion in Sydney.

    Two people have been seriously injured after a blaze broke out at a Sydney restaurant.

    The victims were badly burnt due to a gas explosion at the Chinese restaurant in in Waterloo, Channel Nine reports.

    Authorities were reportedly called to the restaurant on Lachlan St just after 6pm Saturday to the scene of the explosion.

    A 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were rushed to hospital with burns to their arms and face.

    Fire crews are still trying to determine the cause of the explosion.

    Channel Seven reports that three explosions went off inside the restaurant.

