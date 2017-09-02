Turnbull Fails Dramatically At Shooting Hoops In Perth

Vision has emerged of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull awkwardly trying to shoot hoops in Perth.

In the footage, Turnbull, wearing a charcoal suit, heaves the basketball towards the hoop using a style that looks closer to shot put than a conventional basketball shooting technique.

The vision shows Turnbull's ungainly shot hitting the ring, with the ball then bouncing away from the PM.

Turnbull, surrounded by onlookers, was at a basketball stadium in Perth when he attempted the shot, which is already being compared to former Prime Minister John Howard's bowling effort in Pakistan in 2005.

The PM was in WA to announce a $100 million nationwide tax incentive to encourage mining exploration in an effort to boost the state's flagging resource sector.