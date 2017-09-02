Wow! Watch Winx Win Despite Being A Mile Back From The Leader

In the mile-long race, at times it seemed like Australia's best horse, Winx, was a mile behind. Could she make a comeback? Of course she could.

Winx has taken out her 19th straight race after winning the Chelmsford Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Despite settling into the race in fifth place while Red Excitement led into the straight by six lengths, only one horse could take out the 1,600 metre race. And she did it in thrilling style.

That was brilliant!



Winx comes with a barnstorming finish to record her 19th successive win in the G2 Chelmsford Stakes!

Jockey, Hugh Bowman said he couldn't believe Winx's performance.

"What she did today is just incredible," Bowman said. "I'm lost for words."

While Winx's trainer Chris Waller told Sky Racing the champion horse is still at her best.

"I thought she was going to get there quite easy first up with her momentum but ... she pulled them back pretty well at the finish," Waller said.

"She's at her best and it's pretty hard to beat a horse at her best."

WINX does it! 19 wins in a row for The Queen of the Turf!

Her win comes just two weeks after she took out the Bob Ingham Warwick Stakes, despite missing the start.

The last time Winx tasted defeat was in the Australian Oaks in April 2015.