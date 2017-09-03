Australian Government 'Utterly Condemns' North Korea Nuclear Test

The Australian Government has released a statement joining the international community in condemning North Korea's nuclear missile tests.

On Sunday, North Korea confirmed it had successfully completed a hydrogen bomb test, using a nuclear weapon that can be loaded onto a ballistic missile, after the state experienced a 6.3 magnitude earthquake -- a result of the nuclear test.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Minister for Defence Marise Payne said North Korea's actions are placing the global community in harms way.

"North Korea is the only country that is testing nuclear weapons, and responsibility for the increasing tensions in the region sits with Pyongyang," the statement said.

"North Korea's reckless conduct poses a grave danger to global peace and security."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the test of a hydrogen bomb.

The Government are calling on the United Nations Security Council to further measures that would put pressure on North Korea to cease nuclear testing.

"Australia utterly condemns North Korea's flagrant defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions, which ban nuclear weapons development and testing by Kim Jong-un's regime.

"We call for the UN Security Council to urgently consider further strong measures ... to apply the maximum possible pressure to this dangerous pariah regime."

North Korea has now detonated its sixth nuclear test that is estimated to be between 10 to 20 times more powerful than previous attempts.

Monitoring agency: North Korea's nuclear test had a yield of 120 kilotons, 10x more powerful than any previous test https://t.co/h42UER7waP pic.twitter.com/Iiy7AKkw0H — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2017

The Australian Government has confirmed they continue to support tough sanctions on North Korea including bans on North Korean exports and bans on work permits for North Korean migrant workers.

"Australia is doing its part to exert pressure on North Korea through our full implementation of UNSC sanctions and our autonomous sanctions regime," the statement said.

"We will continue to work with our ally and partners to change North Korea's behaviour and deter it from threatening the region and the world with illegal weapons."