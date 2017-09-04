Deep, deep south. That's where the weather in south-eastern Australia is coming from right now.

A relentless conveyor belt of cold air is streaming north across the Southern Ocean to Tassie and the southern mainland, directly from the polar region.

The freakish system is brilliantly illustrated in these two graphics by Weatherzone.com.au developer Andrew Miskelly.

Folks in VIC and TAS won't be surprised to learn that this air mass comes direct from Antarctica. Snowfalls to low levels today and tonight. pic.twitter.com/fd2EGC2thO 4 de setembro de 2017

Speckled cloud on today's visible satellite imagery, showing deep, polar air surging into lower latitudes. pic.twitter.com/J3PMc12lXX — Andrew Miskelly (@andrewmiskelly) 4 de setembro de 2017

Normally systems like this lose a bit of puff on their way to Australia. Not this one.

And that's why snow is forecast to fall to incredibly low levels by Australian standards on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Snow is forecast to 600m above sea level in the Canberra region. The capital sits right on about 600m, so expect flurries for the second time in a week;

Snow is forecast as low as 300m for much of Victoria. (Click this map to see each region's forecast.) In fact it's already been snowing in Ballarat;

And of course, extremely heavy snow is forecast in the NSW Snowy Mountains and Victorian Alps. Thredbo, to name just one location, is looking at the possibility of a metre or more of snow by Friday -- and 32cm already fell on Monday.

This has been an interesting winter in Australia. Figures released by the Bureau of Meteorology last week showed it to be the fifth hottest winter ever (taking into account day and night temps), and indeed the hottest ever in terms of average daytime maximums.

But there have been two or three intense winter storms -- each of which has brought extremely heavy snow. The snow depth is such that snow bloggers are now speculating whether this could be the first season since 1992 when an official depth of three metres is recorded in NSW.

It's all about POW...here's the #60SecondsOfStoke winner from August 🤘@griffaa you've won a @goproanz Hero 5 🙌 Keep the entries coming #BlizzardOfOz3 is delivering ❄️⚡️🔥 A post shared by Thredbo Resort (@thredboresort) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Meanwhile, it's going to feel like you're in the snowfields even if you're not -- across much of Tasmania, Victoria and southern NSW for the rest of the week.