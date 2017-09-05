Socceroos 0 Thailand 0 At Halftime In The Most Insanely Frustrating Match

What on earth is going on out there? Australia absolutely dominated the first half of its crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Thailand but somehow, against all probability, a goal just would not come.

It is simply inconceivable that Australia did not score. Imagine diving into a lake and not getting wet. Imagine walking through downtown Melbourne and not bumping into an AFL fan or a hipster. Now imagine the Socceroos camped in front of Thai goal, passing the ball as they pleased, having shot after shot yet still, somehow, not getting the ball in the back of the net.

The Socceroos had all the possession in the first half, and at times appeared to be toying with Thailand.

Aaron Mooy, who is in such wonderful form for Huddersfield in the Premier League, hit the post in the 6th minute. No goal.

Tom Rogic, who had such a wonderful year for Celtic last year, schemed away endlessly but couldn't find a way through.

Tim Cahill, Australia's Mr Score A Goal When We Really Need It, hit the post and watched the ball spin agonisingly across the face. "Was it going to be one of those nights? " the commentators wondered. Was it going to be one of those nights, everyone else in Australia wondered with him.

In the 36th minute, the Thai goalie inexplicably carried the ball outside the area. You don't even want to know what Australia did with the indirect free kick. Let's just say if there was a goal 30 rows back it would've still gone over the bar.

We'll update this story in the second half if we haven't died of frustration.