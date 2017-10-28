All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    30 Of The Best Tweets About Cats Just Because They're Claw-Some

    "Cats, it must be said, are the perfect pet for people with a real depth to their own self-loathing."

    09/11/2017 11:44 PM AEDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    Getty/Twitter

    When you're a cat person, it can be difficult trying to explain the appeal of these creatures who can be equal part cuddly fur-ball and equal part demon that's probably plotting your 'accidental' death.

    While dogs are generally described as the best friend of humans, displaying loyalty, love and commitment, cats are often seen as the animal of unstable spinsters and people with unchartered depths of self-loathing. Yet, since ancient times humans have loved and even worshipped cats, so they must enrich our lives and provide companionship, somehow.

    We rounded up some of our favourite tweets about cats and our, at times, complicated relationship with them.

    (You can check out our favourite tweets about dogs here).

    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    15.

    16.

    17.

    18.

    19.

    20.

    21.

    22.

    23.

    24.

    25.

    26.

    27.

    28.

    29.

    30.

    MORE:catcatsEntertainmentfunnyfunny tweetspetstwitter

    More On This Topic