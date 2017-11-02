For A Brief Peaceful Moment, Donald Trump Vanished From Twitter

So it turns out an entire planet can hold its breath for 11 minutes.

The President of the United States briefly vanished from Twitter on Friday, perhaps explaining away that weird feeling of impending doom which may have lifted from your shoulders for a few minutes.

Donald Trump's account vanished and reappeared with no explanation within and for some the skies turned as blue as a Twitter error page.

That blue is a calming colour is purely coincidental.

The reaction was strong as it was swift, as Twitter's highest-profile and angriest performer suddenly disappeared.

I survived the Trump twitter outage



November 2, 2017



6:58PM to 7:04PM #neverforget — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 2, 2017

Trump returning to twitter like pic.twitter.com/ATbeXFf6Qh — General Munnahger (@JDunnah) November 2, 2017

Have the Russians hacked Trump's Twitter acct in order to help him again ? This time by silencing him? — George L (@lageorges) November 2, 2017

Apparently for six shining minutes, Trump was no longer the President of Twitter. I was busy biking, but I felt a disturbance in the Force. November 2, 2017

Happy to say I survived the @realDonaldTrump blackout. All the kids are fine. I'm reporting in as safe. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 2, 2017

The reason everyone went nuts? Well, Trump's under a considerable amount of pressure at the moment with former aids under the glare of an intense federal investigation over ties to Russia.

So with all that swirling around, and the fact Trump has been unable to do little legislatively while his poll numbers drop into the low thirties, for a brief time people had a little calm.

Turns out it was all a big mistake.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Government work, what can we say.