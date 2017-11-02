All Sections
    • NEWS

    For A Brief Peaceful Moment, Donald Trump Vanished From Twitter

    Eleven minutes of peace in our time.

    03/11/2017 11:27 AM AEDT | Updated 03/11/2017 4:31 PM AEDT
    AOL
    So it turns out an entire planet can hold its breath for 11 minutes.

    The President of the United States briefly vanished from Twitter on Friday, perhaps explaining away that weird feeling of impending doom which may have lifted from your shoulders for a few minutes.

    Donald Trump's account vanished and reappeared with no explanation within and for some the skies turned as blue as a Twitter error page.

    AOL
    That blue is a calming colour is purely coincidental.

    The reaction was strong as it was swift, as Twitter's highest-profile and angriest performer suddenly disappeared.

    The reason everyone went nuts? Well, Trump's under a considerable amount of pressure at the moment with former aids under the glare of an intense federal investigation over ties to Russia.

    So with all that swirling around, and the fact Trump has been unable to do little legislatively while his poll numbers drop into the low thirties, for a brief time people had a little calm.

    Turns out it was all a big mistake.

    Government work, what can we say.

