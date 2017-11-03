AusPost Hires Thousands Of Workers For Christmas Parcel Rush

Australia Post is the national supplier of postal services in Australia.

Australia Post is putting on thousands of extra workers over the holiday period as the organisation gears up for its biggest ever Christmas.

Record parcel volumes were already being processed at major sorting facilities across the country, Australia Post said, even though Christmas was still 30 working days away.

Group Chief Operations Bob Black said the organisation was hiring 2,000 additional workers to help manage the record influx of deliveries over the festive season.

The Christmas rush has already arrived at Australia Post. #9Today pic.twitter.com/UsaUtgLdRs November 3, 2017

"We'll also have an extra 200 vans, motorbikes and trucks out on the road -- that's over 15,000 vehicles out in total delivering those very special Christmas purchases," Black said on Saturday.

Australia Post was also introducing a SMS notification this year to assist with the history-making number of parcels expected to be sent in the run up to December 25, he said.

Many post offices will be extending their operating hours in an effort to handle the extra demand from to customers wanting to send greeting cards and send parcels.

WATCH: A surge in online shopping deliveries across the state has prompted Australia Post to trial a new vehicle. @ChelseaCarey_9 #9News pic.twitter.com/EuZRgmldhY — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) November 3, 2017

The moves come after Australia Post's parcel service was last month thrown into chaos after a meltdown in its shipping and tracking service.

Small business customers were reportedly met with an error message when trying to log into the eParcel service last month, temporarily stalling operations at warehouses and small businesses.