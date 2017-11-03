All Sections
    • NEWS

    Police Ask For Public's Help After Fire Rips Through Sydney Factory

    The blaze has gutted the factory.

    04/11/2017 7:48 AM AEDT | Updated 04/11/2017 8:05 AM AEDT
    Getty Images
    Fire has destroyed a factory in Sydney.

    Police are investigating after fire ripped through an inner Sydney factory overnight.

    Police and emergency services were called to the premises on Victoria Road at Marrickville after reports of a fire about 9pm Friday.

    Fire fighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze, with no evacuations needed.

    Twenty-five firefighters and three trucks battled the fire from three sides of the building. Authorities couldn't get inside the factory because the fire was too fierce.

    A number of traffic diversions were put in place due to the incident, with Victoria Road closed between Sydenham Road and Enmore.

    Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the blaze to call Crime Stoppers.

