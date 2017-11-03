Police Ask For Public's Help After Fire Rips Through Sydney Factory

Police are investigating after fire ripped through an inner Sydney factory overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to the premises on Victoria Road at Marrickville after reports of a fire about 9pm Friday.

An investigation is underway after a huge blaze ripped through a #Marrickville factory last night. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/Q8AYKJEw6N — Natasha Squarey (@NatashaSquarey) November 3, 2017

Fire fighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze, with no evacuations needed.

Twenty-five firefighters and three trucks battled the fire from three sides of the building. Authorities couldn't get inside the factory because the fire was too fierce.

Traffic diversions are in place due to a factory fire in Marrickville. #9News pic.twitter.com/ucryztNTt6 November 3, 2017

A number of traffic diversions were put in place due to the incident, with Victoria Road closed between Sydenham Road and Enmore.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the blaze to call Crime Stoppers.