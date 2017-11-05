8 Skin Conditions You Should Know About

It can be itchy, oily, dry and smooth. Skin can be all sorts of things, and as one of the most important organs of the body, a protective outer shell that keeps all your internal stuff safe and sound, it certainly can't be ignored.

Made up of three main layers, the dermis, epidermis and the subcutis (fat cushion), skin actually includes hair and nails too -- so it's pretty crucial to your health and appearance. In fact, it's so important that dermatologists, the experts in skin, hair and nail conditions, train for an additional four or more years after medical school.

Since most people will come up against issues with their skin in the course of their lives, here are eight skin conditions -- some common, and some less common -- that you should know about, and the symptoms, risk factors and treatments involved in each.

Eczema

One of the most common skin conditions in the world, eczema (also known as dermatitis) is infamous for its itchy symptoms. Dr Adrian Lim, dermatologist and Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney said that eczema can impact from as early as the first few months of a baby's life.

Psoriasis

Like eczema, psoriasis can cause great discomfort due to its flaky appearance and ability to spread.

Acne

The skin condition that sends shivers down the spine of every teenager, acne is a disease that can be very debilitating if left untreated.

Vitiligo

A condition which alters the colours in your skin, vitiligo is relatively uncommon. However, dermatologists are at the forefront of innovation in skin treatments and can help with these rarer conditions as well as more common ones.

Alopecia

A common term for hair loss, Dr Brad McKay explained that alopecia has links to other skin conditions, such as eczema.

Rosacea

The medical term for when the skin turns red after you drink a glass of red or feel flush after a spicy meal. Rosacea can strike at any time.

Urticaria

Also known as hives, the condition urticaria can affect anyone, and is extremely uncomfortable.

Athlete's Foot

Commonly known as athlete's foot, the fungal infection tinea pedis occurs, unsurprisingly, when a fungus attacks the feet.

