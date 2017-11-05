All Sections
    Mueller Has Enough Evidence to Charge Mike Flynn, Trump’s Former National Security Adviser: Report

    He is facing charges of money laundering and lying to federal agents.

    06/11/2017 6:55 AM AEDT | Updated 9 hours ago
    Jim Bourg / Reuters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller has collected sufficient evidence to charge Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, and his son, NBC News reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

    NBC News said Mueller's team is looking at possible money laundering charges, lying to federal agents, and Flynn's role in a possible plan to remove an opponent of the Turkish president from the United States in exchange for millions of dollars.

    Mueller is increasing pressure on Flynn following his indictment of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, NBC News said.

    Aaron Bernstein / Reuters
    Special Counsel Robert Mueller has got enough evidence to charge Micheal Flynn.

    Flynn served 24 days as Trump's national security adviser but was fired after it was discovered he had misrepresented his contacts with a Russian diplomat to Vice President Michael Pence.

    Barry Coburn, a lawyer for the younger Flynn, declined to comment. Robert Kelner, Flynn's lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    NBC said that Mueller's office also declined comment.

    Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

    (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

