Today is Melbourne Cup day and that means Aussie celebrities and personalities will be heading to Flemington to look good and have their picture taken. Also some horses will run around a track. (Seriously though, if you do want to know about said horses, read this very good form guide.)

Before they get to the racecourse many socialites will post pics of their outfits or them getting ready to Instagram. Myer ambassador Jennifer Hawkins posted a shot of her stunning Alex Perry Gown.

Oh look, now she's in the gown! Stunning.

CUP DAY!! Um, a tad windy! I tried to keep it together! @myer ☺️😂 (Outfit tagged- thank you!!) A post shared by Jennifer Hawkins (@jenhawkins_) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Racing royalty Kate Waterhouse posted a teaser of her colour palette and accessories and it looks like shades of bright and millennial pink are going to be big for Cup day.

Melbourne Cup day prep 💕 picking accessories for my @alessandrarich dress. @netaporter #spingtimewiththeporters #melbournecup A post shared by Kate Waterhouse (@katewaterhouse7) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Pink turban for Cup day 💕 @gucci via @netaporter. h&mu @blankadudas. #springtimewiththeporters #melbournecup http://liketk.it/2tlqa #liketkit @liketoknow.it A post shared by Kate Waterhouse (@katewaterhouse7) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Bec Judd pretty much confirmed the pink trend with her hot fuschia one shoulder dress by Lolitta and millenery by Danica Erard.

Cup Day here we come. Wearing @lolitta_oficial and @demillinery Tan: @sprayaus Hair: @keelyalister for @uvasalon Makeup: @katefletcher_hairandmakeup A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

On Cup Day we wear PINK (of course). @lolitta_oficial @katefletcher_hairandmakeup @keelyalister @demillinery See you soon @myer A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Here's the whole look.

@Myer- always the best on Cup Day. @lolitta_oficial @demillinery @dolcifirme A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

The O.G Bachelor Tim Robards posted a pre-prepared slo-mo video of himself getting ready because #influencer.

Who's ready for the #MelbourneCup tomorrow? It's time to live a little dangerously 😜🕺🏼🤺🏇🏾 My getting ready will start at sun up as it seems I can only get dressed in slow mo 🤓 @calibreaustralia 🎥 @citizensoftheworld A post shared by Tim Robards (@mrtimrobards) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:44am PST

The Block winner and model Elyse Knowles posted a head shot of her makeup (industry people call it 'glam' thanks mostly to the Kardashians) with a glimpse of her gold headpiece which looks like a halo.

It's that time of year for selfies right 😬 ow well, if you feel good embrace it 🤗 makeup @chantellebaker hair @marieuva A post shared by Elyse Knowles (@elyseknowlzy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Model and Myer ambassador Rachael Finch joked that she's wearing a large straw hat by Nerida Winter as her umbrella for the day as she posted a close up shot of her hair and makeup to Instagram.

My umbrella for the day ☂️ @neridawinter @myer . 👧🏽Makeup @jade__kmakeup 👦🏼Hair @hermizdaniel A post shared by Rachael Finch (@rachael_finch) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

Journo and TV host Edwina Bartholomew went with floral pants by Cue with a top by Toni Maticevski paired with a head piece by Millinery Jill . Guess where they're from? Myer.

Fashion blogger Jasmin Howell AKA 'Friend In Fashion' opted for a white head piece by Heather McDowall and either she's wearing a flannelette shirt fashioned into an off the shoulder number or she hasn't put her dress on yet.

#MelbourneCup makeup by @missaimmey, headwear by @hmcdowall 💓 A post shared by Jasmin Howell (@friendinfashion) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Mystery solved! She's popped on a pretty pastel pantsuit (say that three times fast) by Elliatt.

#MelbourneCup bound 💓 Wearibg custom @elliatt A post shared by Jasmin Howell (@friendinfashion) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

TV host Georgie Gardner chose florals for spring. Groundbreaking. (Only joking, we love Georgie and think she looks lovely.)

Forever thankful to Nine fairies @joannebentleymakeup & @hairbyjaala for getting me race ready #giddyup #GGs A post shared by Georgie Gardner (@georgiegardner9) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Today Show weather presenter Natalia Cooper decided to go for some colour with a red satin head piece by Mimco and earring by JYJewels paired with a yellow high-neck lace ensemble.

Fashion personality Rozalia Russian upped the ante from her Derby Day outfit with a stunning backshot of a emerald green lace skirt and top and large bow head piece around her ponytail. We can't wait to see it from the front.

Cup day @schweppesaus A post shared by Rozalia Russian (@rozalia_russian) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

And here it is. It's Nicola Finetti and it is perfect.

A vision in @nicola_finetti @schweppesaus Spring Racing Ambassador @rozalia_russian @kate_gaskin #barschweppes @schweppesaus A post shared by Zoe Walsh (@zoewalshpr) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Fashion blogger and buyer Nadia Bartel channeled Dolce and Gabbana in a stunning Thurley white and red lace dress, vintage earrings and a jewelled headband.

Dolce vibes ❤️❤️ wearing bespoke @viktorianovak vintage earrings @thurleyofficial dress @jade__kmakeup @marieuva see you soon @myer A post shared by CHRONICLES OF NADIA (@nadiabartel) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Bartel's bag is from Bvlgari and we want it.

❤️💃🏽 @bulgariofficial A post shared by CHRONICLES OF NADIA (@nadiabartel) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Here's the whole look.

My man ❤️ @jrb03 @myer A post shared by CHRONICLES OF NADIA (@nadiabartel) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Model Jessie Murphy decided on a black bow head piece by Danica Erard, bright orange dress by Cappellazzo Couture and the same heart-shaped YSL clutch that Rozalia Russian carried at Derby Day.

More pink! Jodi Gordon's makeup artist Max May gave us a sneaky look at her look prior to her posting, featuring a high neck frilly pink dress, gold head piece and high plait.

Race ready and in my favourite colour @jodigordon #hair #MAKEUPbyMaxMay #styling @marina_didovich 🦄🦄🦄 A post shared by Max May (@maxmade) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Myer shared a photo of Gordon, revealing that the dress is by Talulah, the gold head piece is from Viktoria Novak and the bag is Mimco.

Pretty in Pink || @jodigordon wears @talulah_lamaison dress, @viktorianovak millinery and @_mimco bag #cupday #emiratesmelbournecup #myermarquee A post shared by MYER (@myer) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:05pm PST

And here's a full length shot posted by Gordon's stylist.

JODI 💞💕💞 @jodigordon #melbournecup @talulah_lamaison A post shared by FASHION & CELEBRITY STYLIST (@marina_didovich) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Model Brooke Hogan also oped for red which proves it's another big colour of the day in addition to pink. She chose a red head piece with gold spikes by Suzy O'Rourke and gold hoop earrings by Linden Cook Jewellery.

Ready for Melbourne cup ❤️🐎 Millinery @suzyorourkehats Earrings @lindencook x @thecon_nection Makeup @monicagingold_beauty Hair @rokk_ebony @georgia_freedman Styled by @lanawilkinson 😘 A post shared by Brooke Hogan (@brookehogan1) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

Interior designer Darren Palmer and husband Olivier Duvillard look dapper as they arrive at the Myer marquee.

More red this time. Model Nikki Phillips and stylist Donny Galella are judges for the Myer Fashions On The Field parade. Galella is wearing a suit by MJ Bale.

Here we go... time to host @Myer #fashionsonthefield #MelbourneCupDay with @nikkikphillips wearing @mjbale #myerfotf #myer @flemingtonvrc #melbournecup #flemington A post shared by D O N N Y G A L E L L A (@donnygalella) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

First season Bachie winner Anna Heinrich is also going for yellow. The dress is by Rebecca Vallance and the contrasting head wear by Scanlan Theodore.

Myer Fashions On The Field ambassador Rebecca Harding rocked up wearing a dress by Mossman Clothing. No points for guessing where you can buy it from.

We're loving Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassador @rebeccalharding in the @mossmanclothing Equl Angles dress. Shop now via link in profile #myerFOTF #myerspringracing A post shared by MYER (@myer) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:59am PST

Singer Anthony Callea also got the red memo, opting for a plush velvet suit with a red satin tie and white shirt.

Anthony Callea has arrived at the Sensis Digital Marquee. 🙌🏽 @anthonycallea @sensis.events #SensisDigitalMarquee #SensisDigitalLab #SkipApp A post shared by AMPR GROUP (@ampr_group) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

Fashion personality Tammy-Christina, also known as W by White Wolfe wore an aqua one sleeved dress by Zian Couture with a black hat by Lauder Taylor Millinery and Prada clutch.

Check back as this story is updated throughout the day.