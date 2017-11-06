Melbourne Cup 2017: The Winner Is Rekindling

Rekindling (GB) ridden by Corey Brown wins the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on November 07, 2017 in Flemington, Australia. (Mike Keating/Racing Photos via Getty Images)

Rekindling has won the 2017 Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

Johannes Vermeer ran second and Max Dynamite ran third -- an incredible performance from the nine-year-old which ran second in 2015. Big Duke ran fourth, the first Australian horse to finish.

The winner was purchased as a yearling by prominent Melbourne businessman Lloyd Williams, who has now won his sixth Cup as an owner.

Rekindling, which started at 15-1, was ridden by Corey Brown, the Sydney-based rider originally from the tiny town of Wingham, on the NSW north coast. Brown rode 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking, and has ridden around the world since then, before moving back home earlier this year.

Just got there. That's Rekindling in the pink cap.

"I've been back from overseas for about nine months, I can't believe it," Brown told Channel 7, flanked by his wife Kylie and brood of three teenage daughters.

"It's a dream even riding in the race but to come out and win it again... I'm lost for words."

....Aaaand that makes two Cups for Corey.

This was a stirring Melbourne Cup. As with 2016 when Heartbreak City and Almandin cleared out from the pack, two horses battled it out down that long, long Flemington straight.

Johannes Vermeer had been ridden beautifully -- so well in fact that jockey Ben Melham perhaps hit the lead a little earlier than planned. He kicked well clear. But could he hold on? Almost. Half a length was the difference and all credit to the winner.

Incredibly, the Irish-trained winner was the youngest horse in the race -- classed as a four year old in Australia because the horses' birthday falls on August 1, but technically still three.

His trainer Joseph O'Brien is also young, at just 24. His father Aidan O'Brien is one of the foremost trainers in the world, but young Joe has now done something his dad is yet to achieve.

"I really didn't expect to have to say a few words. All I can really do is thank Lloyd and Nick [Williams] who sent me the horse at the start of the year. I can't quite believe it yet."