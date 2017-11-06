"I order a bottle of Verve, take a photo and take it back and get a cheaper bottle just to look good for social media."

In her typically down-to-Earth style Sophie Monk didn't hold back with HuffPost Australia's Editor-at-Large Lisa Wilkinson during their Facebook Live chat on Monday.

Wilkinson grilled her on all the rumours and headlines around her new relationship with publican Stu Laundy who she met through the most recent season of 'The Bachelorette'.

"It was a massive risk," Monk said, worrying the whole experience would backfire on her, "I thought Australia was going to hate me".

"I'm known as being funny and silly, no one wants to see a serious side of someone and I'm emotional in it and a lot of the guys I was like, 'Oh my god I'd never date them'... it was pretty stressful.

"It's so weird, but my whole life's not normal anyway. I've never really had normality since I was a teenager. I've never had a normal life, I've never had a normal job."

Not shying away from any questions Monk talked at length about her relationship with Laundy, which has made several -- not always entirely correct -- headlines. From a shock pregnancy to breaking up, Monk and Laundy have been filling up the tabloids as fans of the show scrutinised even the tiniest hints of body language.

"At the end of the day you just need someone that makes you laugh and happy," Monk said, "I know some of the other guys might have been more on paper good for me but chemistry is everything.

"I really wanted to think with my head but I just couldn't help it, you've got to follow your heart."

Monk's star is on the climb but she revealed it took time to get to where she is after returning from Los Angeles three years ago she lost everything.

"A friend of mine ripped me off, but ignorance -- law is not fair -- so I've built everything back up now on my own so I'm more grateful for it. I think you have to lose it all, have that down to enjoy the high as well."

When you can't be with the guy you love?? Be with your other loves... Oysters! Champagne! Best friend! 😂🙌 @oscargordon @trisararesort @luxury.escapes A post shared by Sophie Monk (@sophiemonk) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Taking viewer questions, Monk admitted she was ready to take a break from the world of reality TV.

"I think I'm done with [reality shows]... I'll do my own travel show, reality style. I really loved the experience but I think I'm done now."

Monk said her next venture would hopefully be producing her own travel show with her best friend where they'd break down the realities of social media.

"It's ridiculous being famous and social media nowadays. We all fake it. I order a bottle of Verve, take a photo and take it back and get a cheaper bottle just to look good for social media," Monk told Wilkinson.

"Everyone does it," she said shaking her head. "Don't lie."