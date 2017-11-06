Top jockey Joao Moreira will not ride Thomas Hobson in the Melbourne Cup after limping away from a bad fall from his mount Regal Monarch in the fourth race on the Flemington program.

The horse was injured but also able to walk after the fall.

Joao Moreira is up and walking around after a fall in Race 4 at Flemington#7racing pic.twitter.com/eJHPOW69N5 — 7HorseRacing 🐎 (@7horseracing) 7 de novembro de 2017

Moreira is a top Brazilian jockey based in Hong Kong, who rode Heartbreak City to the narrowest of second placings in the 2016 Melbourne Cup. He was booked for strongly fancied international runner Thomas Hobson in the Cup, but the horse will now be ridden by local jockey Ben Allen, who is just 18.

Regal Monarch is a four-year-old gelding who has won four races in 17 starts. Its trainer Chris Waller said the horse was "not well".

It left the racecourse in an ambulance and has been taken to a vet clinic in Werribee with a suspected shoulder injury.

All bets and office sweeps still stand when a jockey is substituted on a Melbourne Cup runner on the day of the race.

More to come.