Police Cancel Amber Alert After Searching For Man Allegedly Carrying Child In A Bag

An amber alert was issued by the Queensland Police on Thursday after a man entered a service station claiming to have a child in a bag he was carrying.
Authorities believed the man entered the location on Frank Street in Labrador around 10:30am before speaking to a staff member and allegedly making threats towards the child, who he said was inside a black gym bag that he was carrying.
#AmberAlert #Labrador child possibly at risk Labrador, Caucasian man 180cms, tattoos on arms, black singlet, black shorts on Frank Street. https://t.co/b3bUvwNrh9 #alert pic.twitter.com/z0hHxp73JR— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 9, 2017
The man, described as being "Caucasian in appearance, around 180cms tall with a proportionate build and has tattoos on his arms", then left the area and police searches were unable to determine his whereabouts.
At around 3:40pm, the Queensland Police Service issued a separate statement confirming the amber alert had been cancelled after authorities located the man and determined that no child was at risk.
#AmberAlert #Labrador - The Amber Alert (Labrador) has been CANCELLED. Police confirming no child at risk. https://t.co/z14o1ysQK9 #alert pic.twitter.com/axZAVCmpF2— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) November 9, 2017
"Police have located and spoken to the man subject of the Alert. Investigations by officers from the Gold Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit have revealed no child is at risk," the statement said.
"Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."