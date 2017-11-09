CANBERRA -- A "no" is no and a "yes" is YES. Right? Well, no. Not quite.

It doesn't seem right, but gay marriages won't be instantly celebrated if a 'yes' vote prevails next Wednesday morning when the results are breathlessly revealed in the same-sex marriage postal survey.

The Australian marriage equality push has been a long controversial road within a wider exhaustive gay and lesbian rights campaign, but there will absolutely be a few more twists and turns before the local LGBTQ community gets to put a ring on it.

The Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey is now closed. Thank you to everyone who participated. Results will be published on 15 November. pic.twitter.com/boccc809tb — AU Bureau of Stats (@ABSStats) November 8, 2017

First, as a non-binding, voluntary poll via the post -- which has been a popular success with around 80 percent participation -- it is purely a guide for politicians for how they will treat the issue in Parliament.

At this stage there is no confirmed bill that MPs and Senators will vote on. There's a Private Members Bill by Liberal Senator Dean Smith which has been waiting to be introduced for months. But -- surprise! -- at least one other Bill and scores of amendments are in the works.

Dean Smith's marriage Bill, the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill 2017, has been sitting outside Parliament since August waiting to go.

There is a time frame to hold a free vote in Federal Parliament on same-sex marriage by the end of the year. It was promised by Malcolm Turnbull. But even that is being questioned.

And opponents of same-sex marriage, inside and outside Parliament, appear to be readying to thwart or at least stymie efforts to change the Australia Marriage Act in every way they can.

The PM's Word

"Strong leaders keep their promises, weak leaders break them. I am a strong leader," Turnbull said in August while announcing the renewed effort towards a people's vote.

Well the postal survey is nearly done and the prime minister promised a free vote in Parliament this year right? This is what he said on August 31.

"If the nation votes 'yes' then we will facilitate a private member's Bill to make same-sex marriage legal before the end of the year," he said clearly to reporters in Western Sydney.

Turnbull also expects a Bill will have no trouble once it hits Parliament.

"If the majority of Australians also vote 'yes', a Private Members Bill will be presented which will sail through the Parliament", Turnbull said on September 10.

And on September 19 he went so far as to predict if we have a 'yes' majority in the survey, we will see the Australian Parliament at its best".

"I'm confident, very confident that the Bill, same-sex marriage will be legalised and you will then see the focus of the Parliament being on the detail and it will all turnaround over questions of religious freedom."

Where's The Bill?

Labor formally supports the Dean Smith Bill.

Dean Smith's marriage Bill, the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Bill 2017, has been sitting outside Parliament since August waiting to go. It is based on a Government exposure draft and the outcome of an exhaustive Senate committee.

It is described by Smith as allowing two people to marry while at the same time protecting religious views about marriage in Australia. It has exemptions so that religious organisations can refuse to conduct same-sex marriages. Smith believes it provides a "fair balance" to protect religious views.

Senior Government types have been careful not to endorse it but it is generally understood that it is seen in senior ranks as the only way ahead. The closest thing to public Government endorsement is education minister Simon Birmingham describing it as a "logical starting point" for a debate.

Labor formally supports the Dean Smith Bill and approved a Caucus position on October 17 to not support any amendments to the Bill. Although, as a conscience vote, the few existing Labor Parliamentarians who do not support same-sex marriage may take other positions.

The Bill needs to enter Parliament and the Senate is sitting without the House next week. As the Bill must be flagged and because of the way the Senate week is structured, Smith could actually issue a notice of motion to introduce the Bill on Tuesday, the day before the results of the postal survey are known. Debate on the Bill could start in earnest on Thursday.

The Conservative Pushback

For conservatives who aren't outright prepared to defy a public "yes" result (should it happen) and vote "no" in Parliament, the Dean Smith Bill does not go far enough. So they are preparing an alternative Bill.

The author of the Bill is not known and the Bill itself has not yet been seen, but more than a dozen members of the Coalition, including West Australian Liberal MP Ian Goodenough, are preparing to support it.

Goodenough has told the ABC the alternative Bill contains greater protections for religious bodies and protections for parents and schools with strong religious views. It is also expected to address non-religious objections to same-sex marriage and protect faith-based charities from losing funding.

If this effort fails, and the Dean Smith Bill is the one which is debated, unnamed Coalition members have been reported warning that between 60 to 100 amendments are being proposed to bring the Bill up to its standards.

Labor's Penny Wong is unimpressed.

"We are not prepared to look at another delaying and blocking tactic from the same people who have opposed equality every single step of the way," she told the ABC on Thursday.

"If the survey is a 'yes', Australians are not going to tolerate this group of MPs and Senators blocking progress again. If the 'no' case loses the survey they need to get over it and they need to get out of the way."

With Labor stating it will support the Smith Bill, the Government is expected to easily have the numbers to pass Dean Smith's Bill through both houses of Parliament.

What's The Hold Up?

Barnaby Joyce's absence renders the next sitting of Parliament little more than a waste of time. Nothing... yet. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is still on track to release the results of the postal survey on time next Wednesday, November 15, at 10am. And the PM's assurance of getting to a free vote before the end of 2017 still stands.

But, the festering citizenship saga may have an impact.

The next sitting week of the House of Representatives is expected to be little more than an ineffective waste of time as the Government's loss of majority is tested while Barnaby Joyce is missing and fighting a by-election to return to Parliament.

This may push all legislation later in the calendar and over into 2018.

Former Liberal Senator and Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi just wants same-sex marriage put on the backburner now to deal with all the citizenship issues beleaguering Federal Parliament.

If he gets his wish, Australia's long road to marriage equality will take yet another turn into 2018.