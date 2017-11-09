Watch: Molten Peanut Butter Chocolate Bundt Cake Recipe

Chocolate and peanut butter is a shockingly good combination. It's sweet, rich, nutty and has depth of flavour, and goes well in pretty much any dessert scenario. Today let's talk about chocolate bundt cake with a molten ganache surprise.

Thanks to the round shape of bundt cakes, it's perfect for filling the hole in the middle with sweet saucy goodness, like a smooth peanut butter ganache. Sound too hard? Thankfully for everyone, this cake is easy to make.

To start you will need to make the chocolate bundt using a good ol' packet of chocolate cake mix. Once you've mixed together the ingredients and have the cake baking in the oven, it's time to get started on the peanut butter ganache.

To make the peanut butter ganache place peanut butter chips (available at the supermarket) and peanut butter in a bowl, then pour hot cream over the peanut butter, let it sit and whisk until smooth. Leave the ganache to thicken for about 20 minutes while the cake bakes and cools.

Now it's time for the fun part. To assemble, transfer the bundt cake to a plate or cake stand. Fill the centre of your cake with the peanut butter ganache and watch it drip down the side of the cake. Finish with a dusting of cocoa powder and serve.

Check out the video above and follow the full recipe here.

