Watch New Zealand And Tonga Do Their War Dances Before Massive Game

Tonga stares down New Zealand as they perform the Haka.

It is one of the most anticipated games of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, and even before the first whistle was blown the rivalry between Tonga and New Zealand was evident through their traditional war dances.

New Zealand started off with the Haka, a Maori dance. Originally used before warriors went to battle, the dance is now used for significant achievements. But then the Tongans responded with their version of the dance, called the Sipi Tau.

And it was all terrifying.

Here's the video of the pre-game clash that happened on Saturday afternoon:

The game is the first of three that are on this Saturday. Samoa will be against Scotland later in the afternoon, before Australia takes on Lebanon in the evening.