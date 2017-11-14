Same-Sex Marriage Postal Survey: Australia Says 'Yes' To Marriage Equality

CANBERRA -- YES.

Marriage equality has taken a major step closer to being realised in Australia after it was revealed the nationwide postal survey on same-sex marriage returned a majority 'yes' result, with more than 60 percent of the response.

A short time ago the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirmed that a majority of voters answered 'yes' to the question: "should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?"

ABS chief statistician David Kalisch said 12,727,920 Australians returned the survey.

The participation rate was slightly higher among older age groups, but there remained a strong interest among first time voters, with 78 percent of 18-19-year-olds responding.

The 'Yes' vote received 7,817,247 responses, making up 61.6 percent of the responses cast.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents voted 'No', a total of 4,873,987.

YES!

The participation rate was strong across the nation excepting the Northern Territory, where only 58.4 percent of eligible voters responded.

But don't expect gay marriages will be instantly celebrated.

The result of the non-binding, voluntary poll is a guide for parliamentarians.

Now marriage equality heads back to the Federal Parliament for a free vote on a Private Members Bill to change the Australian Marriage Act.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said several times that the vote should be held before the end of the year.

He also has said expects a marriage bill will sail through Parliament.

There are at least two bills in public circulation, including one drafted by Liberal Senator Dean Smith and another by Liberal senator James Paterson, but just which bill will be voted on is yet to be determined.

More to come.