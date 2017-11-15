Socceroos vs Honduras: Australia 3 Honduras 0 After Three Mile Jedinak Goals

The Socceroos have struck three times and are off to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

It's now 3-0 late in the second half in the second leg of the World Cup qualifying tie against Honduras in Sydney, which means it's 3-0 overall after the 90 scoreless minutes in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, five days ago.

The first goal came from a brilliant, scything 52nd minute run by Tom Rogic which took him to the edge of the box, where he was fouled. And then it happened.

Captain Socceroo delivered! Mile Jedinak's firmly struck free kick beat the wall and took a deflection off Honduran defender Henry Figueroa.

Moments later, Timmy Cahill almost did what Timmy Cahill does so often -- the impossible.

Then in the 72nd minute, a Mile Jedinak penalty after a Honduran handball doubled the lead. The game was then Australia's to lose.

The third was another Jedinak penalty.

EARLIER

Honduras started the first half more brightly than they did at home last weekend, when they were strangely listless. But Australia also looked crisp, especially in the midfield.

The first real chance for the Socceroos came via a 13th minute a free kick from near the sideline from Aaron Mooy. Honduran keeper Donis Escober's awkward save bounced tantalisingly back into the box, but eluded the desperate yellow shirts.

Socceroos fans would have to wait until the 37th minute for another serious threat on goal.

Tim Cahill, in the unfamiliar role of provider out on the left wing, fought his way around two Hondurans and delivered to Tom Rogic -- who has scored so many crucial goals for Scottish champions Celtic. Alas, Rogic's strike from close range lacked the power to trouble the keeper.

Overall, chances were few and far between in a first half which you'd have to say Australia dominated overall. Possession favoured the Socceroos by 73 percent to 27 percent. They also had two corners to nil. But as in previous games in this qualifying campaign, few serious chances were created -- while some key shots lacked the class finish required.

The Socceroos came out blazing in the second half. Tim Cahill won his team a 48th minute corner. The ball was steered out by Honduras. Another corner. Out again. Another. This time, Aaron Mooy's corner kick curved, sailed right over the goal, and went out.

Wastefulness near goal. The story of so many recent Socceroos matches, and indeed much of this qualifying campaign.

Then the wastefulness suddenly ended. Jedinak scored. And scored again. And again. And Australia had one foot on a plane to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

More to come...