All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Tech
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    People Are Pretty Upset About Johnny Depp's Involvement In The 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel

    "The real crime of Grindelwald is taking Colin Farrell away from us."

    17/11/2017 8:54 PM AEDT | Updated 43 minutes ago
    Warner Bros. / Twitter

    In what feels like an all-too-meta reveal on Friday Warner Bros. announced the title of their 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel as well as giving us a first-look at the cast.

    Calling it 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' many fans were excited for the next installment of the 'Harry Potter' adjacent series that has been confirmed for a total of five films.

    While many fans were excited by the announcement, there was a bit of push-back with the film focusing on the controversial casting of Johnny Depp as the big bad, Gellert Grindelwald.

    In fact many fans aren't happy at all that, after Depp's ex wife Amber Heard went public with allegations of domestic abuse, Depp is not only still involved, he's taking the top billing.

    Depp's involvement began in the first 'Fantastic Beasts' film where his character reveal was a plot twist, having been played by Colin Farrell for a majority of the movie.

    Depp's involvement in the film comes at an odd time for Hollywood, as more and more people are speaking out as victims of sexual abuse or misconduct.

    Many fans have even asked the 'Harry Potter' scribe J. K. Rowling to comment, or weigh in on a recast.

    When Heard and Depp's divorce was finalised, Heard pledged to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charities supporting Children's Hospital and the ACLU.

    Related Coverage

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentFantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemfilmJohnny Depp

    More On This Topic