People Are Pretty Upset About Johnny Depp's Involvement In The 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel

In what feels like an all-too-meta reveal on Friday Warner Bros. announced the title of their 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel as well as giving us a first-look at the cast.

Calling it 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' many fans were excited for the next installment of the 'Harry Potter' adjacent series that has been confirmed for a total of five films.

While many fans were excited by the announcement, there was a bit of push-back with the film focusing on the controversial casting of Johnny Depp as the big bad, Gellert Grindelwald.

In fact many fans aren't happy at all that, after Depp's ex wife Amber Heard went public with allegations of domestic abuse, Depp is not only still involved, he's taking the top billing.

J.K. Rowling in 1997: Harry Potter vs. Voldemort is a story of good vs. evil.



J.K. Rowling in 2017: I situated Grindelwald on the far right and Dumbledore on the far left to symbolize how the neo-nazis have no chance against antifa. pic.twitter.com/5QqWIyVv72 November 16, 2017

I wholeheartedly agree that Johnny Depp is a fantastic beast. However, I wish I did not know where to find him. https://t.co/WcjBZCmb7A — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 16, 2017

Depp's involvement began in the first 'Fantastic Beasts' film where his character reveal was a plot twist, having been played by Colin Farrell for a majority of the movie.

The real crime of Grindelwald is taking Colin Farrell away from us in favor of Johnny Depp. — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) November 16, 2017

It really isn't too late to replace Johnny Depp, guys. https://t.co/yE7ltZLI9L — kateyrich (@kateyrich) November 16, 2017

I legitimately love everything about this. Except the fact that Johnny Depp is still Grindelwald pic.twitter.com/BYLDim0qSp — #1 REYndeer Stan (@SKYWALKERSWlFT) November 16, 2017

Depp's involvement in the film comes at an odd time for Hollywood, as more and more people are speaking out as victims of sexual abuse or misconduct.

Many fans have even asked the 'Harry Potter' scribe J. K. Rowling to comment, or weigh in on a recast.

@jk_rowling is it too late to change the decision on Depp in #FantasticBeasts? If you have any casting powers we'd all rly appreciate it❤️ https://t.co/HGkz5z3plC — (((Loryn Brantz))) (@LorynBrantz) November 6, 2016

So many abuse victims have turned to Harry Potter as a source of comfort and healing. The Crimes of Grindelwald shows how little the creators of this franchise care about its fandom, and I'm over it. #FantasticBeasts — MONICA 🎄💕 (@monicakwatson) November 16, 2017

The Crimes of Grindelwald is a pretty ballsy title for a film failing to address the problematic assault charges of its biggest star...like...way to lean in? — Kerri Donnelly (@kdscripted) November 16, 2017

When Heard and Depp's divorce was finalised, Heard pledged to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charities supporting Children's Hospital and the ACLU.