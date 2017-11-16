All Sections
    • LIFE

    Product of the Year Awards 2018: Australia Has Voted

    Coles and ALDI’s own brands scored highly.

    17/11/2017 8:06 AM AEDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    POY

    Each year a whole bunch of Aussie shoppers (13,000 to be exact) vote on which supermarket products they think are the best in terms of quality and value.

    Now in its 9th year, the Product of the Year Awards (conducted by Independent research company Nielsen) pay homage to the hard working little products we call on day in and day out which make our lives that little bit easier (or tastier).

    ALDI and Coles have battled for top spot, with ALDI edging just ahead with 13 wins while Coles took home 12. IGA Supermarkets and Chemist Warehouse are newcomers to the awards, taking home five and two awards respectively.

    According to the research, Coles provides the best shopping environment and experience. Shoppers also voted Coles as being the first to have new products on its shelves, as well as having the most appealing home brand.

    ALDI scored highly in providing really good deals and promotions for its customers, while Woolworths scored better on offering fresh and healthy products.

    The full list of winning products are below:

    Purewick Reed Diffuser 75ml Pastel Pines -- ALDI Stores

    Kids Organic Goat Range Goat -- Chemist Warehouse

    Coles Comfy Bots Nappies

    Coles Comfy Bots Baby Wipes

    Coles Organic Baby Food Pouches

    Bakers Life Kornig 14 Seeds & Grains Bread 670g -- ALDI Stores

    Barker's New Zealand Premium Crafted Cordial

    Community Co. Fresh Parmesan Cheese Community Co -- IGA

    Coles Blueberry Cheesecake

    Coles Belgian Chocolate

    Lavazza Prontissimo

    Community Co. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray -- IGA

    Lacura 24 hour Duo Lipstick -- ALDI Stores

    Green Action Dishwashing Liquid 500ml Green Action -- ALDI Stores

    Logix Platinum Dishwashing Tablets 40pk Logix -- ALDI Stores

    Birch & Waite Asian Dressings

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rose Gold

    ABLE Asthma Spacer with Mask

    Nexcare™ Foot Protection Tape Nexcare™ 3M

    Coles Chilled Soups

    Coles Gloves Variety Pack

    Pantene 3 Minute Miracle

    Lacura Naturals Verde Hand Wash -- ALDI Stores

    Coles Australian Vegetable Rice and Noodles

    Coles Smoothies

    Coles Crumbed Chicken

    Power Force Pro Bath and Shower Cleaner Power Force -- ALDI Stores

    Bulla Creamy Classics Ice Cream Sandwich

    Bulla Creamy Classics Frozen Custard

    ALMAT Laundry Liquid 2L -- ALDI Stores

    Heinz [Seriously] Good Garlic Aioli

    Mersynofen Paracetamol and Ibuprofen

    Betadine Anaesthetic Lozenges Betadine Sanofi Consumer Healthcare OTC Medicine - Cough and Cold

    Confidence 3ply Double Length Toilet Tissue 8pk -- ALDI Stores

    Farmers Market Dog Food

    Coles Stone Baked Pizza Bases

    Hillcrest Protein Bars 5pk 200g -- ALDI Stores

    Coles Chilled Ready Meals

    Community Co. Nibbles -- IGA

    Natural Instinct Dark Circle Wrinkle Correction Eye Crème

    Lacura Naturals Anti Aging Face Care Range -- ALDI Stores

    Community Co. Short Cut Rindless Bacon -- IGA

    Goat Soap -- Chemist Warehouse

    D'Orsogna Maple Streaky Bacon 200g

    Choceur Liviano Wafer Bar 150g -- ALDI Stores

    Just Organic Apple Cider Vinegar -- ALDI Stores

    Community Co. Tortilla Wraps -- IGA Wraps

