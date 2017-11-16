Each year a whole bunch of Aussie shoppers (13,000 to be exact) vote on which supermarket products they think are the best in terms of quality and value.

Now in its 9th year, the Product of the Year Awards (conducted by Independent research company Nielsen) pay homage to the hard working little products we call on day in and day out which make our lives that little bit easier (or tastier).

ALDI and Coles have battled for top spot, with ALDI edging just ahead with 13 wins while Coles took home 12. IGA Supermarkets and Chemist Warehouse are newcomers to the awards, taking home five and two awards respectively.

According to the research, Coles provides the best shopping environment and experience. Shoppers also voted Coles as being the first to have new products on its shelves, as well as having the most appealing home brand.

ALDI scored highly in providing really good deals and promotions for its customers, while Woolworths scored better on offering fresh and healthy products.

The full list of winning products are below:

Purewick Reed Diffuser 75ml Pastel Pines -- ALDI Stores

Kids Organic Goat Range Goat -- Chemist Warehouse

Coles Comfy Bots Nappies

Coles Comfy Bots Baby Wipes

Coles Organic Baby Food Pouches

Bakers Life Kornig 14 Seeds & Grains Bread 670g -- ALDI Stores

Barker's New Zealand Premium Crafted Cordial

Community Co. Fresh Parmesan Cheese Community Co -- IGA

Coles Blueberry Cheesecake

Coles Belgian Chocolate

Lavazza Prontissimo

Community Co. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray -- IGA

Lacura 24 hour Duo Lipstick -- ALDI Stores

Green Action Dishwashing Liquid 500ml Green Action -- ALDI Stores

Logix Platinum Dishwashing Tablets 40pk Logix -- ALDI Stores

Birch & Waite Asian Dressings

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rose Gold

ABLE Asthma Spacer with Mask

Nexcare™ Foot Protection Tape Nexcare™ 3M

Coles Chilled Soups

Coles Gloves Variety Pack

Pantene 3 Minute Miracle

Lacura Naturals Verde Hand Wash -- ALDI Stores

Coles Australian Vegetable Rice and Noodles

Coles Smoothies

Coles Crumbed Chicken

Power Force Pro Bath and Shower Cleaner Power Force -- ALDI Stores

Bulla Creamy Classics Ice Cream Sandwich

Bulla Creamy Classics Frozen Custard

ALMAT Laundry Liquid 2L -- ALDI Stores

Heinz [Seriously] Good Garlic Aioli

Mersynofen Paracetamol and Ibuprofen

Betadine Anaesthetic Lozenges Betadine Sanofi Consumer Healthcare OTC Medicine - Cough and Cold

Confidence 3ply Double Length Toilet Tissue 8pk -- ALDI Stores

Farmers Market Dog Food

Coles Stone Baked Pizza Bases

Hillcrest Protein Bars 5pk 200g -- ALDI Stores

Coles Chilled Ready Meals

Community Co. Nibbles -- IGA

Natural Instinct Dark Circle Wrinkle Correction Eye Crème

Lacura Naturals Anti Aging Face Care Range -- ALDI Stores

Community Co. Short Cut Rindless Bacon -- IGA

Goat Soap -- Chemist Warehouse

D'Orsogna Maple Streaky Bacon 200g

Choceur Liviano Wafer Bar 150g -- ALDI Stores

Just Organic Apple Cider Vinegar -- ALDI Stores

Community Co. Tortilla Wraps -- IGA Wraps