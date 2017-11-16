Smashed avo might be the favourite on the brunch menu, but shakshuka is the real comfort breakfast (or brinner) choice.

If you've never heard of shakshuka before, it's a rich Middle Eastern dish with a crushed tomato and roasted capsicum base cooked with fragrant spices. Eggs are then placed in the sauce and poached to yolk-y perfection.

Once you've got your delicious shakshuka, use crusty sourdough to dip into and soak up the egg yolks and flavourful tomato sauce. If you like, you can even garnish your shakshuka with yoghurt for a creamy element. Honestly it's lip-smackingly good.

To make this easy 30-minute shakshuka, start by crushing the spices to release -- and get the most out of -- the flavours. Then chop the onion, garlic and jarred roast capsicum. In a saucepan, sauté the spices, onion and garlic mixture in oil until fragrant. Drain the spice mix and use the oil to cook the remainder of the shakshuka.

Now it's time for the tomato base. Sauté more onion, the roast capsicum and crushed tomatoes, and simmer for a few minutes to thicken and develop. Finally, crack a few eggs into the tomato base and allow them to poach until the whites are set and the yolks are still jammy.

Top your shakshuka with dollops of yogurt, sprinkle with seed mixture and drizzle with more olive oil. Serve with fresh crusty sourdough and dig in.

Drooling? Check out the video above and follow the full recipe here.