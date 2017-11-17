All Sections
    • SPORT

    We're Not Stumped As To Why Channel Nine Is Copping It For This Photo

    Actually, we've got a fair idea.

    17/11/2017 5:36 PM AEDT | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Channel Nine
    The bland leading the bland.

    Take a look at Nine's commentary team for the upcoming Ashes summer. Notice anything missing? Anything at all?

    This has been an historic year for women's sport in Australia. We saw the launch of the AFL Women's competition. A women's Ashes match sold tickets for the first time and then SOLD OUT. The Matildas just about leapfrogged the Soceroos as the nation's favourite national football team.

    With that in mind, people are not responding well to the lack of female broadcasters in Nine's Ashes team.

    This is not to bag Nine overall. They've done some great work with women's sports coverage of late -- not least their foray into televising netball.

    Both Seven and Nine have also for several years now included women in their AFL and rugby league coverage. Seven's spring racing coverage would be severely diminished without the expert perspective of Francesca Cumani. Ten's Big Bash has several fantastic female voices.

    Women can do women's sport and women can do men's sport. This is a given now, and the world has not violently sheared off its orbit. In fact it's a much better place. Yet somehow, Nine has been unable to find a single set of female tonsils for The Ashes.

    Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland is a strong advocate of female participation at all levels of the game. In fact he believes women are the game's salvation. Wonder what he thinks of the commentary team?

    Here's a little more of what Australia thinks.

    Different faces, different voices, different vibes. Is that really too much to ask for in your sports coverage? Especially with Test cricket. Six hours, after all, is a lot of cricket.

