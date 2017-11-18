Schoolies 2017: Police Arrest 18 On The Gold Coast

Eighteen people have been arrested on the first night of this year's Schoolies event on the Gold Coast.

Official celebrations kicked off last night for school leavers at the iconic week-long party, with thousands of young people descending on Surfers Paradise to kick up their heels.

Police said they were pleased with the behaviour of most revellers on the opening night of the celebrations, which mark their 20th anniversary this year.

Nervous parents have their fingers crossed, as tens of thousands of school leavers descend on the Gold coast. #Schoolies #7News pic.twitter.com/Gu4Jy6HFDf November 18, 2017

Officers arrested six male schoolies, with most detained for drug possession. Twelve people, who were not schoolies, were also arrested, police said.

SCHOOLIES IS BACK: Schoolies kicks off on the Gold Coast, but is the new generation partying as hard? #TenNews @kcostalos pic.twitter.com/aXDcKQzOrR — TEN Eyewitness News (@channeltennews) November 18, 2017

The arrests come after a school-leaver was set upon in a shocking attack on his way to the iconic event.

The 17-year-old from an elite Brisbane boys' school was stabbed in the neck after he became involved in a scuffle with another man at Sunnybank about 10am Friday, Channel Nine reports.

The assailant allegedly shanked the teen with a knife in an "apparent unprovoked attack" in front of alarmed onlookers.