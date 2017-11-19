All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Malcolm Turnbull Couldn't Name His Favourite 'AC/DC' Song On Triple M

    The PM needed help to name an acca dacca track.

    20/11/2017 11:17 AM AEDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Andrew Meares/Fairfax Media
    Malcolm Turnbull: "I am very romantic and that is the old romantic in me."

    CANBERRA -- The most iconic Australian band in history is in the news at the moment for the saddest of reasons as fans say farewell to AC/DC guitarist, songwriter and founder Malcolm Young.

    The 64-year-old has died in Sydney after a period of ill health and as part of paying tributethe best and loudest of loud AC/DC tracks are being belted out.

    The death of Young is big deal.

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull seemingly got caught out on Monday morning while being interviewed on a radio station known to have AC/DC as a staple, Triple M Brisbane. After extensively chatting about same-sex marriage, Turnbull was asked his favourite AC/DC song.

    The response was, "Ahhhhhhh.... ", before he turned to the hosts, asking them their fave AC/DC song.

    "'Long Way To The Top' for me" was returned, but while the PM acknowledged it as a goodie, he still struggled.

    "Run through a few more," Turnbull sought, to laughs in the studio.

    "Barbie Girl," was "helpfully" suggested.

    Very helpful.

    Turnbull then turned to an old favourite. "I tell you, my favourite song from that era is the Mentals, "If You Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)"

    "I am very romantic and that is the old romantic in me."

    Romantic maybe, but certainly not with the other Malcolm on guitar.

