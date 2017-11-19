Salim Mehajer Arrested After Allegedly Breaching Ex-Wife's AVO

Salim Mehajer, the controversy-laden former deputy mayor of Auburn, is once again in trouble with the law.

Mehajer is in a Campsie jail cell on Monday morning following his arrest overnight for allegedly breaching an apprehended violence order taken out by his estranged wife, as well as dangerous driving.

#BREAKING: Salim Mehajer has been charged with dangerous driving and breaching an AVO taken out by his estranged wife. #9News pic.twitter.com/Vj0lWVGiqq — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) November 19, 2017

A 31-year-old is being questioned over a car crash in Kingsgrove at 1am on Monday morning, police said in a statement.

No one was injured in the crash.

He has been charged with two counts of breaching an apprehended violence order and one count of dangerous driving, and is due to face Burwood Local Court later on Monday.

We're told Salim Mehajer is keeping warm inside a police cell with a "blanket" after he was arrested for AVO breach & crash @sunriseon7 — Ashlea Brown (@AshleaBrown7) November 19, 2017

A Kingsgrove resident told Channel Nine News he was woken up by the collision, which occurred near a roundabout.

"There was a guy being very aggressive in the car -- cursing, swearing, saying he was going to hurt somebody," the witness told Nine News.

Mehajer made headlines for the first time in 2015 when he married Aysha Learmonth in what he labelled "Australia's best wedding", but the relationship soured after less than a year.

Yet only last week Mehajer told a Sydney court that the couple were "still together", despite Learmonth taking out a fresh apprehended violence order against him three months earlier.

It is the second time Mehajer has been involved in a car crash in as many months.

In October, the property developer missed a scheduled court appearance for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver after being involved in a "relatively serious" crash on his way to court. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but was discharged later that day.

Salim Mehajer involved in 'serious' car crash on way to court for assault hearing: https://t.co/jx01ytw9c1 pic.twitter.com/5ADXhG78FF — The New Daily (@TheNewDailyAu) October 16, 2017

Mehajer's arrest follows a tumultuous weekend for the family.

On Saturday, his sister Aisha wed notorious Sydney nightclub boss John Ibrahim's nephew Sam Sayour in a low-key backyard ceremony.

But the scene of the celebrations were marred by a shooting less than 24 hours before the ceremony began.

John Ibrahim's feared bodyguard, 'Tongan Sam', was shot in the back at Ibrahim's mother's house in the western Sydney suburb of Merrylands on Friday night -- just metres from where the couple would tie the knot the following day.

The bodyguard, Semi Ngata, remains in a serious condition in Westmead Hospital.