'Transparent' Star Jeffrey Tambor Quits Show Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jeffrey Tambor has quit 'Transparent' after two members of the show's cast and crew accused the lead star of sexual harassment.

Tambor's exit, revealed to 'Deadline', comes after the showrunners revealed plans to potentially pivot the series away from his character, Maura Pfefferman.

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," Tambor told 'Deadline'.

"I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.

"Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to 'Transparent'."

Tambor, who won a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for his role in the series, was accused by his former assistant, Van Barnes, and co-star Trace Lysette.

Lysette posted a lengthy statement on social media of her own account in the hope that Amazon, the studio behind the series, could refocus the show.

"My hope is that Amazon can find the good in this, and use this as an opportunity, a teachable moment to re-center the other trans characters in this show with the family members instead of just pulling it."

Amazon is currently investigating both accusations and while the series creator Jill Soloway has yet to make any statements, one of the show's writers and producers Our Lady J voiced her support of both women.

Re-posting Lysette's statement, Our Lady J added, "We cannot let trans content be taken down by a single cis man".

Tambor is also set to feature in the upcoming series of 'Arrested Development' on Netflix. There's currently no word on if or how the streaming service will address to the allegations against Tambor.

Just weeks ago Netflix was swift to cut ties with 'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey after he faced a series of allegations of his own.