At least 4,860 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia and 24 people have died. The virus has killed more than 44,000 people worldwide and more than 900,000 are infected.

Here is what is happening in Australia today: 1. Government Announces Free Childcare Support On Thursday Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced “free childcare” would be provided to essential workers as of Sunday night. “What we will be doing is we will be ensuring for those parents who are still in that position where they are needing that childcare, it will be free,” he told media. “I don’t want a parent to have to choose between feeding their kids and having their kids looked after.”

Education Minister Dan Tehan explained the new system in greater detail for working parents. “The way it will work is that we will look at what 50% of the fees up to the rate cap were in the fortnight before 2nd March and we will pay you that amount on a fortnightly basis.” JobKeeper support will also be provided to 13,000 childcare facilities to ensure they can remain open The country’s childcare sector will also get A$1.6 billion over the next three months from taxpayer subsidies in a package that would make childcare in the country free. “Now, there are some conditions that we are asking if the sector are to receive these payments,” said Tehan. “The centre must remain open. It must provide care for those parents who need their children cared for. They must also seek to re-enrol those parents who might have dropped off.” Tehan said those with the children of those with the highest need to work will be prioritised, followed by vulnerable children who require continued learning and then childcare centres can look at who else can be accommodated. The PM said in relation to this that it’s “not about entitlement, it’s about need”. 2. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Two women, one in her 70s and the other in hr 60s have died, bringing the state’s death toll to six. Victoria now has over 1,000 cases, with 68 new cases confirmed overnight. The state’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the number of community transmission cases had risen from 39 to 57 within a day.

