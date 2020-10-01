Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

One of his dishes has already been described by judge Melissa Leong in a promo as a “magical masterpiece”.

And there are more impressive meals to follow when Ben Bolton makes his reality TV debut on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ later this month.

The 10-year-old from Victoria said his grandmother encouraged him to audition for the cooking show.

“My gran’s actually a food tech teacher, so she really taught me to cook in the first place,” he told the Bendigo Advertiser.