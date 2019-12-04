Channel Nine Love Island Australia star Adam Farrugia.

It’s only been a matter of weeks since he appeared on Love Island Australia, but Adam Farrugia seems to be back in the dating game. The 27-year-old fan favourite, who ended his relationship with Cartier Surjan in the Fiji villa, was recently spotted on popular dating app, Bumble.

Screenshots of the reality star’s apparent account show his official Love Island promo shots and a modelling image on display for interested women to swipe. It comes after he was spotted with Bachelor contestant Elly Miles at a fashion event in Brisbane last week, leading many fans to speculate they were a couple.

During his time on Love Island, Adam and co-star Cartier were one of the most stable couples before Adam called it quits. According to fellow contestant Jessie, Adam was “realistic” in thinking their romance wouldn’t work beyond the reality show. “Adam really put into perspective whether he thinks the relationship would work outside,” Jessie told HuffPost Australia at the time.

“They were really, really happy and really enjoyed each other’s company in the villa but then you have to take your mind out of the villa. You have to really ask yourself, ‘Do you think it will work?’ “I think Adam, he asked himself that question and he realised that maybe no [it won’t], and he kind of saved a lot of pain really,” she said. “Adam was very realistic with Cartier and he was straightforward and honest. It’s really easy to get sucked into the villa bubble but I think good on Adam for what he did.”