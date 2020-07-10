‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ contestant Reynold Poernomo is the first through to the finals week after impressing the judges with his dessert, ‘The Snitch’.

There was next to nothing to fault with the sweet treat that was inspired by the golden ball used in Harry Potter’s famous Quidditch games.

“This dessert will go down in history as one of the best dishes ever, ever to be cooked in this kitchen,” said judge Melissa Leong.

Fellow judge Andy Allen said Reynold “absolutely nailed” the technique in creating it.

Reynold owns two restaurants/dessert bars with his brothers, meaning there are plenty more pastries, cakes and other delectable desserts that he knows how to whip up.

Take a look at some of these sweet dishes:

Everything Apple

Chocolate

Sunburst

Nomtella

Bee

Tiffany Tree