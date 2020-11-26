KOI Instagram The brothers behind KOI Dessert bars have teamed up with Disney’s Frozen The Musical.

Parents and dessert-lovers rejoice because ‘MasterChef Australia’ star Reynold Poernomo and his brother Ronald have announced a range of one-of-a-kind ‘Frozen’ desserts.

Yes, that’s Disney’s ‘Frozen’ featuring the incredibly popular Princess Elsa.

To celebrate next week’s opening of ‘Frozen The Musical’ at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre, one of the first musicals to open back up globally since the coronavirus pandemic, the Poernomo brothers’ Koi Dessert Bar and Dining will make limited edition frozen cakes and treats - some so intricate they will take three days to make.

Likening their kitchen to a theatre, Reynold said the creations like the ‘Glacier’, ‘Eternal Winter’ and ‘Frosty’ are going to be something people have never seen before or “even imagined.”

“Over the next few months we’ll reveal brand new creations inspired by Frozen The Musical including cakes and an epic high-tea,” Reynold said in an Instagram video.

“You’re going to melt this summer in all the right ways.”

Reynold, Ronald and their brother Arnold are co-owners of the popular Sydney-based Koi dessert bars.

Koi’s latest collaboration comes off the back of a huge year for Reynold.

After becoming a household name on Australian TV in 2015 for being the ‘Dessert King’ on ‘MasterChef Australia’, he placed third this year in the all-stars season ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.

In April he closed the dessert bars due to the government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions on dining in but soon pivoted to offer a takeaway and delivery service.

“We weren’t sure, the government didn’t really say anything about how long this lockdown would be,” he told HuffPost Australia at the time.

“We thought about it like, ‘Yeah we can’t just sit around and do nothing. We need to do something’.”

Check out the ‘Frozen’ masterpieces here.

Alicia Vrajlal contributed to this report.