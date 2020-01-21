The all-in-one multicooker isn’t going away anytime soon. So whether you’re already deep in the Instant Pot game, you were just gifted one over the holidays or you have yet to hop on the bandwagon, we’re serving up some cooking inspiration from the pros.

It turns out that despite having loads of expertise and equipment at their disposal, even chefs can’t resist the speedy, low-maintenance cooking experience of the Instant Pot. Below, we’ve detailed some of their favorite dishes to make in it.

Chicken Noodle Soup

It doesn’t get any more classic than a comforting bowl of chicken noodle soup, and whether you’re feeling under the weather or craving something warm on a cold winter day, using an Instant Pot will get it done that much sooner.

“A rustic chicken noodle soup is one of my favorite recipes to cook in an Instant Pot,” Carsten Johannsen, executive chef of Harold’s in New York City, told HuffPost. “You can achieve a great depth of flavor in a very short period of time and cook a large batch that will feed plenty of hungry mouths with very little effort. My soup recipe reminds me of an elevated version of a childhood classic.”

To make chicken noodle soup in an Instant Pot, Johannsen first uses the sauté function to soften the vegetables. Then he adds the chicken and water and cooks the soup using the pressure cooker function for 20 to 30 minutes. Bowls of the finished soup are garnished with chopped cilantro and lime zest.

Yogurt

It may come as a surprise to some, but select Instant Pot models have a yogurt function. While the process can be time-consuming, it’s more straightforward than making yogurt on a stove, as Dinesh Jayawardena, executive chef of FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar in Bloomington, Minnesota, can attest.

“When I was a young prep cook starting out in Sri Lanka, one of my daily duties was to make yogurt and poached fruit,” Jayawardena said. “It was a tedious process to get it just right and I would have to manage the heat and timing. Back then, it culminated in having to put the yogurt on a rack that was rigged up above one of the ovens to catch the perfect temperature for hours. The overnight cook would then refrigerate it and it would set beautifully.”

But an Instant Pot with the yogurt feature “makes it a whole lot easier to enjoy the creamy morning dish,” said Jayawardena, adding, “I can enjoy the yogurt I used to labor over to get right and simply blend in mango, pineapple, cherries, blueberries, or whatever seasonal fruit I can get my hands on.”