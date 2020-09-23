Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. There’s a familiar face on this year’s season of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’, but it appears casting producers didn’t recognise him straight away. Former ‘MasterChef Australia’ winner Sashi Cheliah’s 11-year-old son Ryan is set to compete on the cooking show after he appeared in his famous dad’s 2018 season for the family reunion. Speaking to HuffPost Australia, Sashi revealed Ryan wasn’t approached for the show because of his family connection, and the team didn’t even realise who he was in the first stage of the casting process. “We had to apply,” said Sashi, explaining he put his son forward after seeing an advertisement on TV.

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah and father Sashi Cheliah

“I put in an application and then they called for an audition. So it’s only after the audition that they realised Ryan is my son.” Ryan said it feels “really nice to be on TV” and it’s his time to shine after learning to cook from his dad. “People are going to know me for me, Ryan, instead of, ‘Oh that’s Sashi’s son’,” the young cook told HuffPost Australia.

But his father has given him some special advice. “He said always to be creative in the kitchen and never give up and always have a smile on your face while cooking,” said Ryan. “My favourite thing to cook is a fish curry. Even though it may be a bit complicated, it’s full of flavour and I really like eating it.”

