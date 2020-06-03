Instagram/cheliadinata 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo and girlfriend Chelia Dinata

As ’MasterChef Australia’s Reynold Poernomo comes very close to potentially making it into the top 10, his girlfriend Chelia Dinata’s profile is also on the rise. Reynold has been dating Bachelor of Commerce graduate Chelia for around two years. The relationship is currently long-distance as Reynold is in Australia while Chelia lives in Indonesia.

Chelia, who is an influencer in her own right with over 27,000 Instagram followers, seems to be focusing on her modelling career while in Bali. Last week she shared some snaps from a visual photo shoot she posed for, only to add to her collection of modelling images and influencer collaborations with brands.

Instagram/cheliadinata 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo's girlfriend Chelia Dinata shared this

As they continue living apart, Chelia’s been tuning in to Reynold’s ‘MasterChef’ episodes when she can, and the regular phone calls and spontaneous deliveries are keeping the romance alive. On Tuesday she shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers she received, captioning it, “Early birthday flowers? Thank you @reynoldpoer”.

Last week Reynold apologised after a series of homophobic comments he made online six years ago resurfaced. The posts in question, appeared on bodybuilding.com forums in 2014, reports Daily Mail Australia. Within these posts, Reynold, who had not yet appeared on ‘MasterChef’ in 2015, suggested gay people be “captured and put on an island”. “I would like to offer my sincere and deepest apologies for the comments that I made in 2014. I am ashamed of these comments and I regret them immensely,” Reynold said in a statement issued to HuffPost Australia by Channel 10. “At the time these comments were made, I was a very immature, close-minded and insular 20-year-old. I have grown and matured a lot in the last six years. I am not the person I was back then. “I have many friends and colleagues that are part of the LGBTIQ+ community. I wholeheartedly support them and care deeply for them. I am truly sorry and apologise for any offence or hurt they caused.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo